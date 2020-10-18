Stephen Colbert to Host Second Live Election Special on Showtime

CBS’ “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert will hold another live election special this year on Showtime, Variety has confirmed.

Titled “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,” the show will start at 11 p.m. ET on Election Day, Nov. 3. The special will allow Colbert to provide commercial-free commentary during election night while CBS airs their own news coverage of the presidential election.

The guests for the night include Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon. Charlamagne Tha God is currently a co-host of “The Breakfast Club” and has his own talk show on Comedy Central that is said to be launching later this year. Wagner, Heilemann and McKinnon are the hosts of Showtime’s political docuseries, “The Circus.”

Colbert previously hosted a live election special on Showtime in 2016, called “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh–?”

Colbert has been vocal on social media this election season, supporting the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket and encouraging his fans to get out and vote. On Oct. 19, Colbert is hosting a virtual reception with Harris in order to raise funds for their campaign.

This year’s special will air without a live audience due to COVID-19 protocols, with the show instead taking place in Colbert’s “virtual underground political bunker.” It is executive produced by the team behind Colbert’s “The Late Show” as well as Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.