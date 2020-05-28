‘Step Up’ YouTube Series Revived by Starz

After two seasons on YouTube, the series version of “Step Up” has been picked up by Starz, Variety has learned.

The new season will continue to hail from series creator and executive producer Holly Sorenson and Lionsgate Television. News of of the move makes a lot of sense given that Lionsgate is Starz’ parent company. The series was canceled by YouTube as part of the online subscription service’s retreat from scripted fare.

“Holly and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the ‘Step Up’ franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. “This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

Inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise of the same name, “Step Up” the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera), his partner in High Water and in life. The upcoming season will see Sage, Colette and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.

“The latest installment of ‘Step Up’ not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “This collaboration underscores our ability to work successfully across our businesses to supply premium content to STARZ.”

In other “Step Up” news, Tricia Helfer is joining the cast for the upcoming season in the role of Erin. The series also stars Petrice Jones, Faizon Love, Marcus Mitchell, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise and Kendra Oyesanya.

The “Step Up” series is executive produced by Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot via their Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original “Step Up” movie, will also executive produce through Tatum’s Free Association production company. Erik Feig, who produced all the “Step Up” films and oversaw the franchise as an exec at Lionsgate, is exec producing via his production shingle Picturestart. Bill Brown is also an EP.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the pick up news.