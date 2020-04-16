Disney Plus ‘Rogue One’ Spinoff Adds Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller (EXCLUSIVE)

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are set to join Diego Luna in Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” series based on the Cassian Andor character Luna played in “Rogue One.”

Both actors are still in final negotiations for their roles. A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote “Rogue One,” is set to write the pilot for the series in addition to directing multiple episodes. He will work alongside series showrunner Stephen Schiff. Disney had previously indicated the show would debut in 2021, but it is unknown if the recent industry-wide shutdown caused but he COVID-19 pandemic will alter the premiere. Same goes for a production start date, which is still unknown due to the pandemic.

The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One” in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it were first revealed last year. It was also previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Following the huge success of “The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus has ramped its development on other “Star Wars” series which include this series, a second season of “The Mandalorian” and a series focused on young Obi Wan-Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role. Variety exclusively announced that Joby Harold would take over writing duties on the “Obi Wan” series.

Skarsgard is coming off his critically acclaimed role in “Chernobyl,” which earned him an Emmy nomination and can be seen next in Legendary’s “Dune” adaptation. He is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown Group.

The role is one of Soller biggest jobs in his career after years of cutting his teeth on British TV shows like “101 Dalmation Street” and “Poldark.” He was recently seen in the HBO movie “Brexit” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. He is repped by Hamilton Hoddel, Hhush and Gersh.