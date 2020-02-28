TV Ratings: ‘Station 19’ Hits 5-Week Viewership High, ABC Wins Thursday

“Station 19” delivered a 5-week Live+Same Day viewership high, as ABC came out on top of the TV ratings race on Thursday night.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 (the same as last week) and drew 6.5 million total viewers, the largest audience of the night and its highest tally since the season 3 premiere. Meanwhile “Grey’s” came in at a night-topping 1.1 rating and 6 million total viewers, even on last episode. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night even at a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

Fox’s entire lineup gained in viewership week-to-week, with “Last Man Standing” leading the way at a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers, a 5-week high. “Outmatched” was even at a 0.5 and 2.5 million viewers, while “Deputy” was the only show on the network to grow its rating, coming in at a 0.6 and 3.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC saw several of its shows lose a little ground on Thursday night, as “Superstore” ticked down from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” dipped from a 0.6 to a 0.5. Likewise “Law & Order: SVU,” which received a massive 3-season renewal as part of Dick Wolf’s new mega-deal with NBCUniversal, dropped a fraction to a 0.6. “Will & Grace” and “Indebted” came in even, both scoring a 0.4.

CBS aired only reruns except for an episode of “Tommy” at 10 p.m., which ticked up from last week to a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers, Replays of “The Unicorn” and “Mom” both posted a 0.5, while “Young Sheldon” and “Carol’s Second Act” delivered a 0.7 and a 0.4.

“Katy Keene” delivered its smallest same day audience yet for the CW, drawing 488,000 total viewers coupled with a 0.1 rating. A “Legacies” rerun also came in at a 0.1.