TV Ratings: ‘Station 19’ Hits 5-Week Viewership High, ABC Wins Thursday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

STATION 19 - "I Know This Bar" - After a car crashes into Joe's Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down in the season three premiere of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)BORIS KODJOE, JAINA LEE ORTIZ
CREDIT: ABC

Station 19” delivered a 5-week Live+Same Day viewership high, as ABC came out on top of the TV ratings race on Thursday night.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 (the same as last week) and drew 6.5 million total viewers, the largest audience of the night and its highest tally since the season 3 premiere. Meanwhile “Grey’s” came in at a night-topping 1.1 rating and 6 million total viewers, even on last episode. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night even at a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

Fox’s entire lineup gained in viewership week-to-week, with “Last Man Standing” leading the way at a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers, a 5-week high. “Outmatched” was even at a 0.5 and 2.5 million viewers, while “Deputy” was the only show on the network to grow its rating, coming in at a 0.6 and 3.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC saw several of its shows lose a little ground on Thursday night, as “Superstore” ticked down from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” dipped from a 0.6 to a 0.5. Likewise “Law & Order: SVU,” which received a massive 3-season renewal as part of Dick Wolf’s new mega-deal with NBCUniversal, dropped a fraction to a 0.6. “Will & Grace” and “Indebted” came in even, both scoring a 0.4.

CBS aired only reruns except for an episode of “Tommy” at 10 p.m., which ticked up from last week to a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers, Replays of “The Unicorn” and “Mom” both posted a 0.5, while “Young Sheldon” and “Carol’s Second Act” delivered a 0.7 and a 0.4.

“Katy Keene” delivered its smallest same day audience yet for the CW, drawing 488,000 total viewers coupled with a 0.1 rating. A “Legacies” rerun also came in at a 0.1.

