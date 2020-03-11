‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

×

STATION 19 - "I Know This Bar" - After a car crashes into Joe's Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down in the season three premiere of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)BORIS KODJOE, JAINA LEE ORTIZ
“Station 19” has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC.

The news comes as “Station 19” is still airing its third season. The show, a spinoff of the ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” follows a group of Seattle firefighters. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers also serve as executive producers via Shondaland. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make ’Station 19’ thrive this season,” said Karey Burke,
president of ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

Per ABC, “Station 19” is averaging 13.5 million viewers and a 3.7 rating in adults 18-49 in Live+35 viewing on both digital and linear platforms.

It was announced last May that “Grey’s Anatomy” had been picked up for two more seasons at ABC. The network is currently airing the 16th season, with Season 17 on deck for the fall. That show and “Station 19” are now the only Shondaland shows on ABC, with the final season of “How to Get Away With Murder” set to end this season. “Scandal” wrapped up in 2018.

