State of the Union: Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump touted America’s economy in his third annual State of the Union address Tuesday night — the day before his impeachment trial will wrap up — appearing to position the last three years of his presidency as a step toward his “Make America Great Again” campaign. He also took the event as an opportunity to award conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh, who recently revealed his lung cancer diagnosis, with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in the middle of his remarks.

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” said Trump to applause. “And Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Trump then paused to ask First Lady Melania Trump present Limbaugh with the medal. According to a Politico report earlier in the day, Trump had told TV network anchors in a private lunch Tuesday that he was planning to give Limbaugh the award and had extended a last-minute State of the Union invitation to the radio host. Trump had indicated a desire to present the medal during the event itself, said the outlet, citing sources, but that it could also happen as early as next week.

That was not the only surprise of the night. Trump also introduced Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams to the chamber, surprising Williams’ wife and children with an early return from deployment.

The president’s speech repeatedly struck upon themes of economic success, low unemployment rates, and job growth.

“Our country is thriving and highly respected again,” said Trump in the House chamber where he was impeached just a few months ago. “America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is burning bright. The years of economic decay are over.”

The language used contrasts with his inaugural address at the start of 2017, in which Trump painted a picture of “American carnage” and “rusted-out factories… scattered like tombstones across the landscape.”

“The days of our country being used, taken advantage of, and even scorned by other nations are long behind us,” said Trump on Tuesday. “Gone, too, are the broken promises, jobless recoveries, tired platitudes and constant excuses for the depletion of American wealth, power and prestige. In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing.”

He also seemed to take a swipe at Democratic efforts to push for Medicare for All.

“We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare,” said Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic women wore white to support “show support for the ongoing fight to achieve equality for women across the country,” according to a tweet.

As Trump wrapped up his speech, Pelosi tore up a printed copy of his remarks while still standing behind him.

Proud to join my fellow @HouseDemWomen today as we #WearWhite to show support for the ongoing fight to achieve equality for women across the country. pic.twitter.com/EF3C0idZxc — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Representative Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th District, tweeted about half an hour before the end of the speech that he had walked out.

“It’s like watching professional wrestling,” he tweeted. “It’s all fake.”