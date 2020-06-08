‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dropped by Publicist, Agency Following Racist Actions Against Co-Star Faith Stowers (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder has been dropped by her agency and publicist, after it was revealed that she had called the police on her former co-star Faith Stowers for a crime Stowers had nothing to do with, Variety has learned exclusively.

Stowers, who is black, appeared on the fourth and sixth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which features a nearly all-white cast.

A spokesperson for UTA tells Variety that Schroeder is no longer a client of the agency.

Schroeder has been with the same publicist since the beginning of her media career, who was integral in strategically taking her brand from reality TV personality to beyond, and she had been repped by Metro Public Relations since mid-2018. The PR firm confirmed to Variety on Monday it has cut ties with Schroeder, stating, “She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi.”

“Vanderpump Rules,” which is a spinoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that focuses on the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in West Hollywood, premiered in 2013 and has been on for eight seasons. Schroeder was part of the original cast, and has parlayed her reality star fame into a multi-platform career, including a touring show, her own podcast, New York Times best-selling book and numerous endorsement deals, capitalizing off of her two million Instagram followers.

In the aftermath of her actions resurfacing, Schroeder has lost deals with shaving brand Billie, vitamin brand Ritual and Secret Deodorant, which have all confirmed they’ve cut ties with Schroeder via statements to the press.

Bravo has declined to comment on the matter.

Stowers spoke last week during an Instagram Live chat about the time when Schroeder and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute called the police to pin crimes on her that were reported in a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft. The woman pictured in the tabloid article was not Stowers.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled during the Instagram Live chat on Jun. 2. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder had spoken about the incident in the past and confirmed calling the cops, during a 2018 appearance on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. Doute — who is also part of the original “Vanderpump Rules” cast — tweeted a link to an article, at the time, about the woman involved in the alleged crime, posting, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Last week, Doute released a book, “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It,” published by Chicago Review Press. She originally had a book tour scheduled, but prior to this controversy, all in-person dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doute has not been dropped by any sponsors, Variety has learned. An insider close to the reality star and author says she has reached out directly to Stowers to apologize. A rep for Doute declined to comment when contacted by Variety.

Both Schroeder and Doute have also released apology statements on their social media.