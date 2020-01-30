×
Starz Gives Series Order to Yvette Lee Bowser Comedy 'Run the World'

Elaine Low

YVETTE LEE BOWSER
Starz has given an eight-episode series order to “Run the World,” a half-hour comedy created and written by Leigh Davenport, who will exec produce alongside showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, the exec producer and showrunner of “Dear White People,” and Lionsgate Television.

The series is a “story of a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.” Millicent Shelton of “Black-ish” and “P-Valley” directed the pilot.

“‘Run the World’ is exactly the kind of bold, authentic, inclusive storytelling that Starz is committed to delivering to our global audience,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO. “We feel as though we have captured lightning in a bottle with the energy and chemistry of this cast and their portrayal of these distinct characters in this modern-day view of four female friends in New York City and we look forward to bringing the series to the platform.”

The cast, which was previously announced, includes Amber Stevens West as Whitney, Andrea Bordeaux as Ella, Bresha Webb as Renee, Corbin Reid Sondi and Stephen Bishop as Matthew.

Bowser’s SisterLee Productions has an overall deal with Lionsgate TV to produce and develop new projects for Lionsgate, which produces “Dear White People” for Netflix. Her previous work includes the series “Black-ish,” “Living Single,” “Happily Divorced,” “The Exes,” “Half & Half” and “Lipstick Jungle,” among other projects. Davenport’s credits as a writer include “The Perfect Find” and “Boomerang.”

