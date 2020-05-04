Starz Appoints Christina Davis President of Original Programming

Programming executive Christina Davis has been named Starz’s president of original programming and will lead programming and development for the service.

“Christina has established an impressive track record in developing successful, quality drama series and building lasting, fruitful relationships within the creative community which I believe will allow us to fully execute on the creative vision we have set for Starz,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “She is a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to bringing her talent and experience to bear in producing best in class, premium content that will resonate with audiences and continue to elevate the platform around the world.”

More to come…