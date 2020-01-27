Starz’s Carmi Zlotnik Exits as President of Programming to ‘Pursue New Creative Endeavors’

Carmi Zlotnik, Starz’s president of programming, is exiting the company after a decade with the premium cabler to “pursue new creative endeavors,” Variety has learned.

Zlotnik has been with the company since 2010, overseeing the development and production of “Power,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Vida,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “The White Queen,” “Black Sails,” “Magic City,” and ”Spartacus,” in addition to the forthcoming “High Town,” and “Power” spinoffs, including “Power, Book II: Ghost.”

He will consult with Starz to support the transition, according to the company. Zlotnik’s exit follows the departure, nearly a year ago, of Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, after which the top post was left vacant.

“Carmi’s track record speaks for itself,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz’s president and CEO, in a statement. “He has been a valued member of the STARZ team for nearly a decade, helping to build the STARZ original programming team and strategy from the ground up while also serving as a great creative partner, mentor and friend to so many. We remain grateful to Carmi for his contributions and commitment to STARZ throughout his time here and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

Prior to Zlotnik’s time at Starz, he served as head of operations for global media at IMG, and before that, as an exec at HBO. At HBO, he served as executive vice president of new media programming and exec VP of creative operations, business development and new media, and helped to kickstart the premium cabler’s original programming strategy.While heading its original programming, he supervised production of series including “Band of Brothers,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” “From the Earth to the Moon,” “The Corner,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Deadline first reported the news.