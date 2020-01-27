×

Starz’s Carmi Zlotnik Exits as President of Programming to ‘Pursue New Creative Endeavors’

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carmi Zlotnik
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstoc

Carmi Zlotnik, Starz’s president of programming, is exiting the company after a decade with the premium cabler to “pursue new creative endeavors,” Variety has learned.

Zlotnik has been with the company since 2010, overseeing the development and production of “Power,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Vida,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “The White Queen,” “Black Sails,” “Magic City,” and ”Spartacus,” in addition to the forthcoming “High Town,” and “Power” spinoffs, including “Power, Book II: Ghost.”

He will consult with Starz to support the transition, according to the company. Zlotnik’s exit follows the departure, nearly a year ago, of Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, after which the top post was left vacant.

“Carmi’s track record speaks for itself,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz’s president and CEO, in a statement. “He has been a valued member of the STARZ team for nearly a decade, helping to build the STARZ original programming team and strategy from the ground up while also serving as a great creative partner, mentor and friend to so many. We remain grateful to Carmi for his contributions and commitment to STARZ throughout his time here and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

Prior to Zlotnik’s time at Starz, he served as head of operations for global media at IMG, and before that, as an exec at HBO. At HBO, he served as executive vice president of new media programming and exec VP of creative operations, business development and new media, and helped to kickstart the premium cabler’s original programming strategy.While heading its original programming, he supervised production of series including “Band of Brothers,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” “From the Earth to the Moon,” “The Corner,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Deadline first reported the news.

More TV

  • Members of the music community lost

    Grammys' 'In Memoriam' Omits 'Dead' Lyricist, Prodigy Frontman; Misspells Names

    The Recording Academy’s “In Memoriam” section, which traditionally runs towards the end of the Grammy Awards ceremony and honors those in the music industry who died in the previous year, is bound to displease many — as the internet’s ire proves annually. Omissions are to blame: some due to time constraints, others to very recent [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Innovative Artists Signs Deal With Writers Guild of America

    Innovative Artists has signed a deal with the Writers Guild of America that allows the agency to represent WGA members following a nine-month standoff. The agency issued an announcement Monday through Owner and President Scott Harris, along with the Innovative Artists’ Executive Committee. “We are proud to support our literary agents and the talented writers they [...]

  • Carmi Zlotnik

    Starz's Carmi Zlotnik Exits as President of Programming to 'Pursue New Creative Endeavors'

    Carmi Zlotnik, Starz’s president of programming, is exiting the company after a decade with the premium cabler to “pursue new creative endeavors,” Variety has learned. Zlotnik has been with the company since 2010, overseeing the development and production of “Power,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Vida,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “The White Queen,” “Black Sails,” “Magic City,” and [...]

  • 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Series

    'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Series at Peacock Rounds Out Main Cast

    The upcoming continuation of “Saved by the Bell” at the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock has found the final members of its main cast. Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli will all star in the series. They join previously announced series lead Josie Totah as well as John Michael Higgins, who will play the [...]

  • Billie Eilish Grammy performance

    Grammy Awards Ratings Slip to New Demo Low

    The 2020 Grammy Awards fell off enough to hit a new key demo low in the Nielsen ratings. In the time zone adjusted fast nationals, the Sunday awards telecast on CBS drew a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.7 million viewers. That is down a scant 3% in the key demo and 6% in [...]

  • Big Mouth Season 3

    Netflix Inks Overall Deal With 'Big Mouth' Animation Studio Titmouse

    Netflix is looking to up its adult animation game. The streamer has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with Titmouse studio, the animation house behind “Big Mouth.” Under the deal, Netflix will have a first look at shows that Titmouse develops. “When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When [...]

  • Aline Brosh McKenna Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    Aline Brosh McKenna Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at ABC Studios

    Aline Brosh McKenna has signed a three year overall deal with ABC Studios. Brosh McKenna was previously under an overall at CBS Television Studios, where she and Rachel Bloom co-created the Emmy-winning CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” on which she also served as showrunner in addition to directing the season finales of all four seasons. She [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad