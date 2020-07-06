‘Stargirl’ Renewed for Season 2, Moves to CW From DC Universe

“Stargirl” has been renewed for a second season at The CW.

With the renewal, The CW and its digital platforms will be the exclusive in-season home of the series starting with its second season. Season 2 will not stream on the show’s original home at DC Universe. It was announced ahead of the series premiere that episodes of the show would air on CW the day after their streaming debut on DCU.

“Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). There, she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. It also stars Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

The show debuted on DCU on May 18 and on CW on May 19. Like other streamers, DCU does not release viewership numbers. On CW, the show has done well, particularly for a summer series. To date, it has averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 1 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is on par with other DC superhero shows that aired on CW during the regular season. In Live+3, the show rises to a 0.4 and 1.5 million viewers.

Geoff Johns created the comic book series and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Melissa Carter. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also executive produce. It is based on the characters from DC created by Johns as a tribute to his sister. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Stargirl” was the first DCU show to find a home on CW but not the last. In announcing its fall schedule, the broadcaster revealed it had acquired the broadcast rights to the DCU show “Swamp Thing,” which was canceled at the streamer shortly after the launch of the first season.

Other DCU shows have found homes on other platforms as well. The second season of “Doom Patrol” recently debuted on both DCU and HBO Max, while the animated DCU series “Harley Quinn” will soon be available on HBO Max as well.