‘Stargirl’ Sets DC Universe, CW Premiere Date

“Stargirl” has an official premiere date on DC Universe.

The live action DC Comics series will debut May 11 on the streaming service. It will then air on The CW on May 12, as it was previously announced that each episode of the series would run on the broadcaster the day after its streaming debut. New episodes will drop weekly, with DC Universe subscribers getting additional exclusive offerings pegged to the show. In addition, every episode will be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms following the linear broadcast. After the season finale, the full season will be available on The CW’s digital platforms as well.

“Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). There, she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. It also stars Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.