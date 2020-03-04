×

‘Stargirl’ Sets DC Universe, CW Premiere Date

Stargirl -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: STG102_0001r.jpg -- Pictured: Brec Bassinger as Courtney/Stargirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Stargirl” has an official premiere date on DC Universe.

The live action DC Comics series will debut May 11 on the streaming service. It will then air on The CW on May 12, as it was previously announced that each episode of the series would run on the broadcaster the day after its streaming debut. New episodes will drop weekly, with DC Universe subscribers getting additional exclusive offerings pegged to the show. In addition, every episode will be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms following the linear broadcast. After the season finale, the full season will be available on The CW’s digital platforms as well.

Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). There, she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. It also stars Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

Geoff Johns created the comic book series and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Melissa Carter. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also executive produce. It is based on the characters from DC created by Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is not the first time it has been announced that a DCU series would run on another platform. It was announced last year that “Doom Patrol’s” second season would air on both DCU and HBO Max, with the first season also becoming available on HBO Max once Season 2 begins. The move also brings “Stargirl” alongside other DC-based shows that currently air on CW, including “The Flash” and “Batwoman.”

