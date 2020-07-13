‘Star Wars’ Animated Series ‘The Bad Batch’ Ordered at Disney Plus

A new animated “Star Wars” series is imperial marching its way towards the small screen.

Disney Plus has issued a series order for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a spinoff of the popular “Clone Wars” series, Variety has confirmed.

This new show, which is slated to launch on Disney Plus sometime in 2021, hails from Lucasfilm and follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

News of the show comes just over three months after “The Clone Wars” wrapped its acclaimed seven-season run. Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind “Clone Wars” and one of the brains behind “The Mandalorian,” will executive produce “Bad Batch” alongside Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck is on board as a co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Rau will serve as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of Content at Disney Plus. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

“Bad Batch” is the latest “Star Wars” series coming to Disney Plus. So far, only “The Mandalorian” and “Clone Wars” have launched on the streamer, but Disney Plus also has an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising the iconic role, and a Cassian Andor show starring Diego Luna, in the works.