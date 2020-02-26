‘Star Wars’ Director Victoria Mahoney, Ava DuVernay Developing ‘Dawn’ Sci-Fi Series at Amazon

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Victoria Mahoney, who last year became the first woman to direct part of a “Star Wars” film, is developing a new sci-fi project at Amazon.

Mahoney is teaming up with Ava DuVernay, her Array banner and Macro Television Studios to adapt Octavia E. Butler’s 1987 science-fiction novel “Dawn” for the small screen. Macro had previously optioned the rights to the award-winning book about an African-American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war.

Published in 1987, “Dawn” is the first in a three-part series of Butler’s novels, collectively titled Lilith’s Brood. The second and third parts, called “Adulthood Rites” and “Imago,” were published in 1988 and 1989. Overall, the trilogy explores themes of sexuality, gender, and race.

Mahoney, who is set to helm an episode of the upcoming HBO Jordan Peele series “Lovecraft Country,” is also slated to direct the pilot as well as writing the series. Her experience in the biz began as an actor in the 1990s, before she directed her first feature film “Yelling to the Sky” in 2011. She served as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, and has shepherded episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Crime,” “Claws,” “Power,” “You,” and “I Am the Night.” DuVernay and Mahoney previously worked together on the former’s OWN series “Queen Sugar.”

DuVernay, meanwhile, is currently shooting a pilot for another dystopian project in HBO Max’s adaptation of DC Comics series “DMZ.” Last year the helmed the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” and in the longer term is set to take up a position in the director’s chair for “New Gods,” a film adaptation of another DC series.

DuVernay, Mahoney, Charles D. King, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl and Thomas L.Carter are all in place as executive producers on “Dawn.” Marta Fernandez, president of Macro Television, will oversee for the studio.

Mahoney and DuVernay are both represented by CAA and Nina Shaw.

More TV

  • Olivia Liang

    'Kung Fu' Reboot Pilot at CW Casts Olivia Liang in Lead Role

    Olivia Liang has been cast in the lead role of The CW’s “Kung Fu” reboot pilot, Variety has confirmed. “Kung Fu” is a reboot of the original series created by Ed Spielman. In the new version, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Chen (Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing [...]

  • ITV Studios' Julie Meldal-Johnsen on New

    ITV Studios' Julie Meldal-Johnsen on European Series, 'Experimental Risk Taking'

    Julie Meldal-Johnsen, executive VP of global content at ITV Studios, said Wednesday that the company’s continuing move into European drama through its various subsidiaries was creating unique opportunities across the continent. Presenting the group’s upcoming new series at the Berlinale Series Market and Conference, Meldal-Johnsen spoke to Variety about local productions that are aimed at [...]

  • ABC News

    ABC News Suspends Veteran Correspondent David Wright Following Project Veritas Leak

    David Wright has told many stories during his two decades at ABC News. Now he finds himself at the center of one of them. Wright, a veteran correspondent who has reported from Beirut, Gaza, St. Peter’s Square and the Congo, was suspended by the Walt Disney-owned news outlet Tuesday after Project Veritas, a conservative organization [...]

  • 'Love Is Blind': Netflix Announces Reunion

    'Love Is Blind': Netflix Announces Reunion Special, Which Will Post on YouTube

    Netflix’s unscripted guilty pleasure “Love Is Blind” has quickly turned into a pop culture phenomenon, and the streamer is aiming to capitalize on that with a reunion special featuring the show’s cast. Here’s the twist: The “Love Is Blind” reunion special will premiere March 5 — on Netflix’s YouTube channel. That will presumably expose the [...]

  • Frank Doelger70th Primetime Emmy Awards -

    Frank Doelger and Mark Huffam to Produce 'The Swarm' For European Pubcasters' Pact The Alliance

    The Alliance, the pact formed by Europe’s top state broadcasters to counter the growing power of Netflix and other streaming giants, has joined forces on a high-end adaptation of bestselling environmental sci-fi thriller “The Swarm.” As previously announced, multi Emmy award-winning producer Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”) is executive producing the English language series via [...]

  • Macaulay Culkin

    'American Horror Story': Macaulay Culkin Among Those Joining for Season 10

    Macaulay Culkin is one of the stars set to join the “American Horror Story” franchise for its upcoming tenth season. Series creator Ryan Murphy announced the new and returning cast members via a suitably gloomy video posted to his Instagram, set to the tune of the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck. Two mainstays [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad