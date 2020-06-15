Star Wars Celebration Canceled for First Time, Sets New Date for 2022

Star Wars Celebration has been canceled for the first time in the event’s history due to the coronavirus pandemic. The gathering was scheduled to take place from Aug. 27 through Aug. 20 in the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Organizers confirmed the Star Wars Celebration will resume in two years, and is expected to run from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2022.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority,” the event’s organizers said in a statement on Monday. “Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020.”

Those who were planning to attend the convention can either transfer their current ticket purchase to the 2022 event, receive a refund or get credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. Anyone who elects to transfer their tickets to the 2022 show will also receive an exclusive stormtrooper character pin. Information on refunds can be found on the event’s website. The refund and transfer period will open on June 22 and run to Aug. 26.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration was to be the second time the event was held in Anaheim. Since it began in 1999, the convention has moved across the globe, with shows in Los Angeles, the U.K., Japan and Germany.

Star Wars Celebration is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic over the past three months. San Diego Comic-Con, which was set to run from July 23 through 26, was called off in April due to concerns for public health.