What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Picard’ Premieres and ‘Shrill’ Returns

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Star Trek: Picard” beams into existence on CBS All Access and “Shrill” returns for season 2 on Hulu.

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” Comedy Central, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.

This new series stars recent Golden Globe winner Awkwafina in a role inspired by her real life growing up in Flushing, Queens. The series centers around Nora Lin (Awkwafina) who is raised by her eccentric father (BD Wong) and her whacky grandma (Lori Tan Chinn), and struggles to navigate young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

“Star Trek: Picard,” CBS All Access, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Sir Patrick Stewart reprises the iconic role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in this new “Star Trek” venture which follows Jean-Luc Picard into the next chapter of his life. “Picard” depicts an entirely different world to that of “Next Generation,” as Stewart himself explained to Variety: “I think what we’re trying to say is important. The world of ‘Next Generation’ doesn’t exist anymore. It’s different. Nothing is really safe. Nothing is really secure.”

“Shrill,” Hulu, Friday

Aidy Bryant returns for a second season as Annie who feels pretty good going into season 2 after standing up to her mom, her boss and her troll at the end of season 1. However, she quickly realizes that quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with Ryan, who cares a little bit less about his career, may not have been the best idea.

“The Grammys,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Tune in for the 62nd Grammy Awards, hosted for the second year in a row by Alicia Keys, to see how many of her leading eight nominations Lizzo might be able to translate into wins.