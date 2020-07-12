Watch: ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Trailer Shows First Look at Animated Comedy

The official trailer for CBS All Access’ new half-hour animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has arrived, and it’s putting an irreverent spin on the beloved franchise.

“We’re not really elite — we’re more like the cool, scrappy underdogs,” explains lower-deck Ensign Mariner in the trailer.

“We live on a spaceship, nobody is dying from a spear wound!” she exclaims in the midst of some onboard mayhem.

The 10-episode series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is the first animated “Star Trek” series in more than 45 years. “Star Trek: The Animated Series” had a brief run starting in 1973.

CBS All Access subscribers can watch the show each week on Thursdays starting Aug. 6 on the digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service,

“Rick and Morty” veteran Mike McMahan developed “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which focuses on the support crew that lives in the bowels at the very bottom of the U.S.S. Cerritos — known as one of the Starfleet’s least important ships — in the year 2380.

The Starfleet lower decks crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero.

It’s the first animated series in CBS All Access’ “Star Trek” franchise, which also includes “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and the recently-announced “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Also coming up are a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh and a CG-animated “Star Trek” series for younger audiences in the works at Nickelodeon.