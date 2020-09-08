‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debuts New Trailer, Logo During Star Trek Day Celebration

The full trailer for Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” debuted on Tuesday, along with a brand new title treatment that suggests a new direction for the CBS All Access series.

At the end of Season 2, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, led by Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), jumped 930 years into the future to the year 3188 to prevent the total destruction of the Federation. As the new trailer reveals, however, Burnham and the Discovery crew learn the Federation is a shadow of its former self, ravaged by something ominously called “the burn” by new character Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala, “Supergirl”), when “the galaxy took a hard left.”

The trailer makes clear that Burnham meets Book while she’s initially separated from the Discovery crew after their jump into the future. The crew, led by Command Saru (Doug Jones), is also marooned after their starship crash lands on a seemingly barren planet. The trailer also features Anthony Rapp (as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (as Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (as Dr. Hugh Culber) and Michelle Yeoh (as Philippa Georgiou), as well as new Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray), who are playing respectively the first recurring gender non-binary and trans characters in “Star Trek” history.

The show also unveiled a new title treatment that jettisons the angular typeface of the show’s first logo, and making “Discovery” much larger than “Star Trek,” which returns to the classic look from the original series. It can be seen in the new poster below.

The Season 3 trailer helped to kick-off the start of Star Trek Day, the fan event commemorating the 54th anniversary of the debut of the original “Star Trek” TV series on Sept. 8, 1966. Panels covering every “Trek” TV series, from the original TV series to the recently announced new series “Strange New Worlds,” are unfolding over a three-and-a-half-hour period on Tuesday, in between a day-long marathon of classic episodes from every “Trek” series.

