‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Stuart Baker After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter

Stuart D. Baker has been fired from the Adult Swim animated series “Squidbillies” after posting comments about Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

Baker, who performs under the name Unknown Hinson, posted on his Facebook profile about Dolly Parton voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In doing so, he referred to Parton as a “freak titted, old Southern bimbo” and a “slut.” In another post, he wrote “HAVE FUN [sic] forsaking your own race, culture, and heritage.”

Series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis made the announcement Monday via the show’s official Twitter handle. They wrote, “We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

Baker has voiced the main character Early Cuyler on “Squidbillies” since the show first started in 2005. Over 100 episodes of the series have been produced to date, with the show having been renewed for a thirteenth season last year. It is one of the longest-running shows on Adult Swim alongside “Robot Chicken,” both of which started in 2005.