‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ in the Works to Nickelodeon

Patrick Star is about to become the star of his own show.

A “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff series centered around SpongeBob’s pink friend is in the works at Nickelodeon, Variety has confirmed with sources. Bill Fagerbakke is set to voice the character once more.

The series will center around Patrick and his family, as the friendly starfish host a talk show. Precisely which other “SpongeBob” actors will be reprising their characters for this new series is unclear, however, sources say it will introduced several new character voiced by new actors to the “SpongeBob” underwater universe.

A representative for Nickelodeon decline to comment.

This marks the second “SpongeBob” spinoff float its way to Nickelodeon, following in the spongesteps of “Kamp Koral,” a CG-animated prequel series which was greenlit over a year ago. That series, which is set to premiere on CBS All Access next year, introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleep-away camp.

“Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is the network’s longest-running animated series and has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on television for the last 17 years. A feature film, “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie,” was released in theaters in 2004 and a second film, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” followed in 2015. A third film and a prequel to the animated series, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” was released earlier this month via video on demand.

“SpongeBob Squarepants” was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers.

