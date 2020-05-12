‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Cast to Recreate Fan-Voted Scenes in Virtual Table Read

Nickelodeon has announced that the cast of “SpongeBob Squarepants” will team up for a virtual table read in “The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special,” premiering on June 5.

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) are all coming together for the half-hour virtually produced table read to bring classic “Spongebob Squarepants” scenes to life. The special will feature animation from the original episodes alongside the voice cast as they recreate scenes that are voted for by the fans.

Fans can vote on a selection of scenes on NickPlay.com, where they can choose to vote on classic moments, including “Band Rehearsal,” “Alaskan Bull Worm,” “I’m Dirty Dan” and more. The table read will also include a performance of a new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

The character-driven animated series follows the life of SpongeBob, a sea sponge, and his undersea friends in their underwater city, Bikini Bottom.

“Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series and has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on television for the last 17 years. A feature film, “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie,” was released in theaters in 2004 and a second film, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” followed in 2015. A third film and a prequel to the animated series, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” is set to be released on Aug. 7.

“SpongeBob Squarepants” was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers.