‘Splinter Cell’ Animated Series From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad Set at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Ubisoft have teamed for an adult animated series adaptation of the video game “Splinter Cell”, Variety has learned.

Derek Kolstad, best known for his work writing the “John Wick” film franchise, will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. According to sources, the series has received a two-season, 16 episode order at the streaming service.

Netflix, Ubisoft, and reps for Kolstad declined to comment on the specifics of the deal.

The first “Splinter Cell” game was released in 2002 to near universal acclaim from critics and massive sales. The game follows former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after he is recruited by the NSA to work for the mysterious Third Echelon division within the agency. The game sees Fisher engage in number of black ops missions, employing stealth and military tactics.

The game has spawned six sequels as well as a series of novels. A “Splinter Cell” film has been in the works for years now. Tom Hard has been attached to star as Fisher going back to 2012, though the project is currently considered inactive.

Kolstad has worked on all three “John Wick” films that have been produced to date, with the films having grossed over $584 million combined worldwide. Kolstad’s other recent credits include co-creating the Quibi series “Die Hart” starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta. He also worked on the “Falcon and Winter Soldier” series at Disney Plus and has the feature “Nobody” at Universal. The film is set to be released next year, while “Falcon and Winter Soldier” is expected to debut later this year.

He is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy

“Splinter Cell” is not the first series that will see Ubisoft team up with a streamer. The company also produces the Apple TV Plus series “Mythic Quest.” That show hails from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz and follows the team at a game development studio responsible for creating a “World of Warcraft”-type online roleplaying game. The series was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere. Ubisoft also previously adapted their game “Assassin’s Creed” into a film starring Michael Fassbender in 2016.