‘Spinning Out’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix has canceled the figure skating drama “Spinning Out” after just one season, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes just over a month after the show premiered on Jan 1. The 10-episode series follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater who’s ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. However, when she’s presented a second chance as a pair skater, she seizes the opportunity to continue her career and pairs up with talent pair skater and resident bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick).

The cast also included January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Jonathan Van Ness. Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Samantha Stratton, and Lara Olsen served as executive producers. Stratton and Olsen served as co-showrunners.

The show received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “[As] the season plods towards its uneven finale, ‘Spinning Out’ instead does exactly what its title promises instead of sticking the landing. Each episode runs almost a full hour long, but the stories rarely fill that space as they should.”

News of the cancellation comes just days after it was reported that Netflix had also canceled the musical drama “Soundtrack” after one season also. That series had originally been set up as a pilot at Fox before moving to the streamer with a series order.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.