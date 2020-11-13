Spectrum Originals Picks Up Australian Drama ‘Eden’ From ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’ and ‘Skins’ Creators

Spectrum Originals is adding a new drama to its slate.

Charter Communications’ OTT service has picked up Australian drama “Eden,” with the aim of debuting the eight-episode series on Spectrum on Demand in 2021.

“Eden” hails a from “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” creators Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, as well as “Skins” co-creator Bryan Elsley and Vanessa Gazy. It follows the disappearance of a girl in Byron Bay, an Australian town that seems to be a paradise. Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective, and the mystery unfolds through multiple lenses as the secrets that bind this supposed nirvana are exposed.

The cast of “Eden” includes Sophie Wilde (“Bird”), Samuel Johnson Oam (“The Secret Life of Us”), Bebe Bettencourt (“The Dry”), Christopher James Baker (“True Detective,” “Ozark”), Cody Fern (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Keiynan Lonsdale (“The Flash”), Claude Jabbour (“Stateless”) and Cassandra Sorrell (“Plastic”).

“Eden” is a Stan Original Series produced by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment in association with all3media International. The series has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. all3media International partnered with Spectrum for the U.S. rights to the show.

John Curran is set to direct the series alongside Mirrah Foulkes and Peter Andrikidis. Gazy serves as head writer and executive producer. Fiona McConaghy produces the series.

Spectrum also has thriller “Angela Black” starring Joanne Froggatt, six-episode drama “The Second Wave” from Robert and Michelle King, and Paramount Network co-prod “George & Tammy” with Jessica Chastain in the pipeline.