HBO to Develop Scripted Series About Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Channing Tatum to Produce

HBO is developing a limited series about SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk.

The six-episode series “SpaceX” will be based on the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance. It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit. It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Doug Jung will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Channing Tatum will executive produce via his production company Free Association, along with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. Vance and Len Amato will also executive produce.

Musk, who is not attached to the show at this time, has proven to be one of the most enigmatic figures of modern times. In addition to his work with SpaceX, he is well known for the electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla, of which he is the CEO. Through his various enterprises, his net worth is estimated to be close to $100 billion.

Jung’s previous writing credits include films like “Star Trek Beyond” and “The Cloverfield Paradox, as well as shows like “Mindhunter,” “Banshee,” “Big Love,” and “Dark Blue,” the last of which he co-created.

Though he is best known as an actor, Tatum has been active as a producer for the past few years. His producing credits include several of his own projects as well as the series “Step Up: High Water” and the films “Light Years” and “6 Balloons.”

Amato was previously the president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax. He exited that role earlier this year. During his tenure, he shepherded projects such as “Grey Gardens,” “Temple Grandin,” “Game Change, “Behind the Candelabra,” “The Normal Heart,” and “Bessie.”