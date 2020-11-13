‘Space Force’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Space Force” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The show’s first season debuted back in May. Production on Season 2 is currently slated to begin in Vancouver in 2021.

The show is inspired by President Trump’s proposal for sixth branch of the military and centers around decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), who has dreamed of running the Air Force, but instead finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed Space Force.

The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Carell co-created the series alongside “The Office” creator Greg Daniels, with both serving as executive producers. Daniels also serves as co-showrunner alongside fellow executive producer Norm Hiscock. Howard Klein of 3 Arts also executive produces.

The show was ordered straight to series last year. The announcement came shortly after Trump directed the Pentagon to create the so-called Space Force. In December 2018, he signed an order for the Pentagon to create the Space Command, seen as the first step in establishing a Space Force that would fall under the purview of the U.S. Air Force.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Carell said that he called Daniels to pitch him the idea and that Daniels was “the first and only person that came to mind.”

“He’s smart, funny and has excellent taste. I trust him implicitly,” Carell said. “More often than not, our instincts align with one another. We generally find the same sort of things funny, or moving, or intriguing. That has been the case since we first met.”

