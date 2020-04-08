Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell in ‘Space Force,’ Netflix Sets Premiere Date

“Space Force,” Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s new workplace comedy, will launch May 29 on Netflix with Lisa Kudrow set to play a recurring role in the series, the streamer announced Wednesday.

“Space Force” centers on Mark R. Naird (Carell), a four-star general and decorated pilot who dreams of running the Air Force but instead finds himself tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: the titular Space Force.

Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Mark’s wife who is described as a woman who “sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades.” Now that he has a new challenge, she, too, will find herself growing in new directions. See a first look at Kudrow in this new role above.

Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado when the series begins. There, he is “squeezed between the politicians and the scientists,” Daniels tells Variety, when tasked by the White House to get back to the moon and achieve “total space dominance.”

Daniels and Carell co-created the series after previously working together on “The Office.” They executive produce alongside Howard Klein from 3Arts.

In addition to Carell and Kudrow, “Space Force” stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

The series is the second one from Daniels to launch this spring. His futuristic tech comedy “Upload” will stream on Amazon Prime Video a few weeks ahead of “Space Force.”

See some additional first look images from “Space Force” below.

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Aaron Epstein/Netflix