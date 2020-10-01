‘South Park’ Pandemic Special Delivers 7-Year Ratings High

“South Park” returned with an hourlong pandemic special on Wednesday night, and boy did viewers find it infectious.

The special drew 2.3 million total viewers on Comedy Central and scored a 2.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated episode of “South Park” in seven years. That also represents a massive 168% leap from last season’s average rating, and a 178% jump on its average viewership.

Last night’s episode centered around Randy coming to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presented plenty of challenges to the citizens of South Par, not least for the likes of Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan, who all had to head back to a school where nothing resembled the normal that they once knew.

The special was also simulcast across a whole bunch of Comedy Central’s ViacomCBS sister brands, namely MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land, Pop TV. All those networks added 2.2 million viewers combined, bringing the episode’s total tally to just over 4 million.

“We’re thrilled with ‘South Park’s return and it’s clear the audience was as well,“ said Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS. “The success is a testament to Matt and Trey’s creative genius and how we used our full portfolio to let everyone know it’s back – propelling it to the #1 scripted telecast of 2020 and delivering its highest ratings in seven years.”

Series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wrote and and executive produce the special. In fact, the pair have written, directed and edited every episode of “South Park” since it premiered over two decades ago. Other EPs on “South Park” include Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II.