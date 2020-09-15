‘South Park’ Sets Hour-Long Pandemic Special (Watch)

“South Park” is the latest show to be tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedy Central has announced that the iconic animated comedy will return with a one-hour special creatively titled “The Pandemic Special.” The episode in question will air on the cable network on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In terms of the plot, viewers will see Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

Comedy Central has also released a trailer for the episode, which teases that it will cover all sorts of “2020 problems,” including the kids having germ barriers in front of their desks when they return to school.

Series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will of course write and executive produce the special. The duo have written, directed and edited every episode of “South Park” since it premiere back in 1997.

News of the special comes almost exactly a year after “South Park” was renewed through season 26 by Comedy Central, which is almost entirely exiting the scripted live-action business in favor of animated and late-night fare.

The most recent season finished airing in Dec. 2019. “South Park” hit the 300th episode milestone during season 23, but it still trails “The Simpsons” by four seasons in the the longest-running animated series of all time table.

Several live action series have turned to animation during the extended COVID-19 production shutdown, including Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” which aired its special episode back in June.

Alongside Parker and Stone, “South Park” is executive produced by Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia and Vernon Chatman are producers on the show. Chris Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios