‘Soundtrack’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix has canceled the musical drama “Soundtrack” after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The series had originally been set up as a pilot at Fox before moving to the streamer with a series order. It was described as a romantic musical drama that looked at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds. The first and only season debuted on Dec. 18.

It starred Paul James, Callie Hernandez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan, Jahmil French, Megan Ferguson, Isaiah Givens, Madeleine Stowe, and Campbell Scott. It was created by Joshua Safran, who also executive produced along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug. Annapurna Pictures produced in association with 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The show, which was originally titled “Mixtape” when it was at Fox, had strong buzz behind it early on last pilot season, but it’s chances for a pick up at Fox dimmed as the broadcaster ordered fewer shows than previous years and ordered more broad shows like the legal procedural “Proven Innocent” and multi-camera comedies like “Last Man Standing” and “The Cool Kids.”

“Soundtrack” also failed to find much critical success, holding a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “[It] would be tempting to write ‘Soundtrack’ off as a failed experiment. But it’s even more exasperating to watch these scenes flop because there’s plenty of good narrative material surrounding them.”

It was also announced on Friday that “The Crown” will end after its fifth season. Imelda Staunton is set to play Queen Elizabeth in the last season of the critically-acclaimed drama series, which examines different time periods in Elizabeth’s reign.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the cancellation.