Sophie Turner to Voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’

“Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner’s next venture is voicing a member of the royal family.

Turner is joining the cast of HBO Max’s animated series “The Prince,” created and executive produced by “Family Guy” producer, writer and actor Gary Janetti. The satire focuses on seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Turner will voice George’s sister, Princess Charlotte.

Janetti announced the news on Instagram Saturday by sharing a Halloween-themed sneak peek of the show. “Meet Charlotte – Sophie Turner,” Janetti wrote in the video’s caption. In the clip, George attempts to coordinate his siblings’ Halloween costumes, only to realize that they have picked out their own outfits for the occasion.

“The Prince” also stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“The Prince” is produced by 20th Television and Bento Box Entertainment for HBO Max. This marks the second series that Janetti has in the works at HBO Max, as it was previously announced that Janetti and his husband, Brad Goreski, are working on a travel series together. Janetti also wrote for “Will & Grace” and co-created the series “Vicious.”