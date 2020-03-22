×

Sophie Turner Takes Swipe at Evangeline Lilly, Slams People Not Social Distancing

Sophie Turner
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner seemed to take a shot at Evangeline Lilly and other people not social distancing during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Stay inside, don’t be f—ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over — I don’t know, what is it — your health,” she said during an Instagram Live video on Friday.

Turner seemed to be referring to a controversial Instagram post that Lilly made a few days earlier.

“I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea,” Turner said.

Lilly had posted a photo on Instagram saying she dropped her kids off at a gymnastics camp and that “they all washed their hands before going in” and that “they are playing and laughing.” She included a hashtag saying “business as usual.” The post immediately received backlash after people around the country have been urged to stay home and practice social distance to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

In the comments, the Marvel actor went on to say that the government has taken too much control and dismissed COVID-19 as a “respiratory flu.”

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she wrote. “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

Vanessa Hudgens also came under fire last week for not taking coronavirus seriously and dismissing its deadly impact around the world.

“I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it,” she said. “But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?” She later issued an apology for her comments.

