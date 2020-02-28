×

Sophia Bush to Lead CBS Medical Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush has signed on for the title role in the CBS drama pilot “Good Sam,” Variety has learned.

In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss, Griff (not yet cast), falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

This marks the second pilot season in a row Bush has signed on to lead a CBS project, with the actress starring in the network’s drama pilot “Surveillance” last year. She is best known for her starring role on the CW (formerly WB) drama “One Tree Hill,” on which she appeared for nearly 200 episodes. She also starred in the NBC drama “Chicago P.D.” from 2014-2017, appearing on both of the other NBC “Chicago” shows as well as “Law & Order: SVU” as her character, Det. Erin Lindsay. Her other recent TV credits include shows like “This Is Us,” “Jane the Virgin,” and the upcoming Hulu series “Love, Victor.” On the feature side, she has appeared in films such as “Incredibles 2” and “Acts of Violence.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Good Sam” is written and executive produced by Katie Wech, with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein also executive producing under their Sutton St. Productions Banner. CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under an overall deal, will produce. Snyder Urman and Wech previously worked together on “Jane the Virgin.”

