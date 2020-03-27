Sony Pictures Television Takes L.A. Screenings Online

Sony Pictures Television will replace their traditional L.A. Screenings with a virtual and on-demand experience in May, the company announced Friday.

Los Angeles is currently under shelter-in-place orders and movement will be restricted until May, with the period being extended if necessary due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Titles featured at the screenings include comedy series “Woke” and adult animated comedy “Crossing Swords,” both of which will premiere on Hulu. In addition, the screenings will showcase action-drama “Coyote,” starring Michael Chiklis, and horror drama “Chapelwaite,” starring Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody.

Global series include comedy “Out of Her Mind,” starring Sara Pascoe; historical drama “The Angel of Hamburg”; and murder mystery drama “Leonardo,” starring Aiden Turner as the artist and genius Leonardo da Vinci and and Freddie Highmore as Stefano Giraldi, a fictional Milanese police officer investigating Leonardo as the suspect in a murder case.

“This will be a novel way to showcase our upcoming television and movie slates,” said Keith Le Goy, president of distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Television. “As we go through these unprecedented times, the value of great content in providing joy, laughter and escape to people around the world has perhaps never been greater. We – and our creators and talent – are proud to present our amazing content to our global customers.”

Content to be featured in the screenings include trailers and full-length episodes, as well as information about the series from executive producers.

In addition to the virtual screenings, there will be localized activities in some markets, details of which will be revealed later.