Sony Pictures Entertainment Renews Film Deal with Spain’s Moviestar Plus

Sony Pictures Entertainment has renewed its feature film agreement with Spanish pay-TV leader Moviestar Plus.

The deal will see recent film hits such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women” air on the Spanish platform, as well as upcoming releases and classics from the SPE library.

SPE has also extended its current agreement for the carriage on Moviestar Plus of its AXN and AXN White channels, as well as SPE’s VOD service AXN Now.

The renewed deal also includes films such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Men in Black: International,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Angry Birds 2,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and “Morbius.”

In addition, the agreement includes classic SPE features such as “Philadelphia,” “Seven Years in Tibet,” “Taxi Driver,” “Stand by Me,” “My Girl,” “Gandhi,” “Big Fish,” “As Good as It Gets,” “Karate Kid,” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

Álex Martínez Roig, Movistar Plus content director, said: “The renewal of our agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment, confirms our intent to partner with the most powerful content generators in the international marketplace.”