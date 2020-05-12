‘Solar Opposites’ Ranks as Hulu’s Most Watched Title Since Debut, Streaming Service Says

Since its premiere May 8, “Solar Opposites” has been the No. 1 most watched title on Hulu, according to the streaming service.

The animated comedy, co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan of “Rick & Morty,” tells the story of a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. The series, according to Hulu, is the service’s most watched comedy premiere to date, and was the No. 2 most watched title on Hulu for the week in which it premiered — despite only being available for subscribers to view for the first two days of that seven day period.

The series was also Hulu’s most watched adult animation series over the first weekend it was available on the streaming service. According to Hulu, more than 40 percent of viewers who started the series binge watched all eight episodes of the show’s first season within two days of launch.