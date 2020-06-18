‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘Crossing Swords’ Renewed at Hulu

Hulu has renewed the adult animated comedies “Solar Opposites” and “Crossing Swords.”

The renewal marks a Season 3 pickup for “Solar Opposites,” which was initially given a two-season order when it was first announced. “Crossing Swords” has been picked up for a second season. Season 1 of “Solar Opposites” debuted on May 8, while “Crossing Swords” debuted on June 12. Season 3 of “Solar Opposites” will consist of 12 episodes while Season 2 of “Crossing Swords” will consist of 10.

The two shows mark some of the only adult animation on Hulu to date, though there are multiple such shows in the works at the streamer. There were previously four Marvel animated shows set up at Hulu, but two of them were scrapped back in January. Both “M.O.D.O.K.” and “Hit Monkey” are still moving forward.

Animation is also one of the few types of production that has been able to weather the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to sources, studios around town have been looking to beef up their animation offerings in the event physical production cannot safely resume in a timely manner.

“Solar Opposites” was created by “Rick and Morty’s” Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who both serve as executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. Roiland lends his voice to the series as well along with Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. 20th Century Fox Television produces.

The series centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

“Crossing Swords” hails from the team behind Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken.” Tom Root and John Harvatine IV co-created the series. Root serves as writer and executive producer with Harvatine serving as director and executive producer. The series stars Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey will reprise their roles. It is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Sony Pictures Television.

In the show, Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans.

(Pictured: “Solar Opposites”)