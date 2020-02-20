×

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Renewed for Season 17 at Fox

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: FINALE: L-R: Resident judges Mary Murphy, Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, Laurieann Gibson, and Nigel Lythgoe on the Season Finale of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing live, Monday, Sept. 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. Cr: Adam Rose
CREDIT: Adam Rose

So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for a 17th season at Fox.

Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the most recent season of the dance competition series. Munoz, a 19 year old break dancer, won $250,000, a cover spot on “Dance Spirit” magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

Auditions for the new season will begin next month. Dancers can submit a video online at the show’s official site, with selected dancers then being invited to auditions in Miami, New York, or Los Angeles. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. Full eligibility requirements and details are available at the show’s website.

So You Think You Can Dance” is hosted by Cat Deeley. The new season will air on Fox this summer. It is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive produced by series co-creator Lythgoe along with Barry Adelman, Jeff Thacker, Mike Deffina, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The show has received 68 Emmy nominations during its time on the air with 16 wins. That includes: Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.

Fox has been ramping up its unscripted offerings in recent years. The network found a breakout hit in its singing series “The Masked Singer,” while “LEGO Masters” debuted earlier this month.

More TV

  • In this image released, general views

    Jennifer Khoury, Adam Miller Elevated in New Roles at Comcast

    Two top communications executives at Comcast Corp., Jennifer Khoury and Adam Miller, were given broader roles at the company that will make them the top architects of the entertainment giant’s strategy in how it portrays itself to the public and other constituencies. Khoury, a veteran of public relations strategy at Comcast’s cable operations, was named [...]

  • SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE:

    'So You Think You Can Dance' Renewed for Season 17 at Fox

    “So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for a 17th season at Fox. Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the most recent season of the dance competition series. Munoz, a 19 year old break dancer, won $250,000, a cover spot on “Dance Spirit” magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Auditions [...]

  • Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore on Why She's Returning to Music, 20 Years After Hitting It Big

    Mandy Moore, of “This Is Us” fame, seemed to have said “that’s not me” when it came to making music anymore. But she was just biding her time, waiting for the right moment — and, she says, the right supportive relationship — to resume recording after dropping out in the late 2000s. The 35-year-old actress, [...]

  • Westworld Season 3

    HBO Releases Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3

    A month away from the third season premiere of HBO’s “Westworld,” and the premium cabler has released a new trailer. “I was born into this world, and my first memories of it are pain,” says Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, as she enters a new realm. “For my kind, there was one place we were never [...]

  • Logan Lerman Jordan Peele Al Pacino

    Al Pacino and Carol Kane Had a ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Reunion on the ‘Hunters’ Set

    Nearly 45 years after Al Pacino and Carol Kane appeared in Sidney Lumet’s classic film “Dog Day Afternoon,” an Amazon Prime Video series about Nazi-hunters in 1977 New York City has brought them back together. Go figure. “I’m proud to be working with him again,” Kane told Variety at the “Hunters” premiere on Wednesday night [...]

  • Danai Gurira

    Danai Gurira Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

    Danai Gurira has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the deal, the celebrated actress and playwright will develop, write and produce projects for the studio across all platforms. She is currently serving as showrunner and executive producer on “Americanah,” a miniseries for HBO Max which she adapted from the bestselling novel by [...]

  • Reno 911

    'Reno 911!' Main Cast to Reunite for Quibi Revival

    Nobody’s goofin’ about this. The entire main cast of “Reno 911!” is now confirmed to be returning for the show’s upcoming seventh season at Quibi. It was previously announced that co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Keri Kenney-Silver would all be back for the show’s seventh season. They will now be joined by Niecy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad