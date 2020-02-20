‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Renewed for Season 17 at Fox

“So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for a 17th season at Fox.

Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the most recent season of the dance competition series. Munoz, a 19 year old break dancer, won $250,000, a cover spot on “Dance Spirit” magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

Auditions for the new season will begin next month. Dancers can submit a video online at the show’s official site, with selected dancers then being invited to auditions in Miami, New York, or Los Angeles. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. Full eligibility requirements and details are available at the show’s website.

“So You Think You Can Dance” is hosted by Cat Deeley. The new season will air on Fox this summer. It is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive produced by series co-creator Lythgoe along with Barry Adelman, Jeff Thacker, Mike Deffina, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The show has received 68 Emmy nominations during its time on the air with 16 wins. That includes: Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.

Fox has been ramping up its unscripted offerings in recent years. The network found a breakout hit in its singing series “The Masked Singer,” while “LEGO Masters” debuted earlier this month.