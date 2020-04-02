‘Snowpiercer’ Series Moves Up TNT Premiere Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The long-gestating “Snowpiercer” series will now bow two weeks ahead of schedule on TNT.

The series will debut on the cabler on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It was originally set to begin airing on May 31.

“’Snowpiercer’ is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up ‘Snowpiercer’s’ premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

Many networks have been making programming shifts in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world and virtually shut down the entertainment industry. Premiere dates have been pushed back or moved up in certain cases, while seasons of many shows have been cut short. Others will air a few episodes and resume production on their remaining episodes at a later date.

This marks perhaps the only time the “Snowpiercer” series has been moved up rather than pushed back on the schedule. The show was first put into development in 2015, ordered to pilot in 2016, and ordered to series in 2018. Original showrunner and series creator Josh Friedman left the show, with Graeme Manson taking over as showrunner. After that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot’s original director, did not return for the pilot’s reshoots, citing creative differences with Manson’s new vision for the show. James Hawes came onboard to direct the reshoots in July 2018. It was then announced that the show would be moving to TBS, but was brought back to TNT in October 2019. At the time of the original TBS move, it was announced the show had been renewed for a second season.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. It is based on the graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Manson, Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Manson, who wrote the first episode of the series, will return as showrunner for Season 2.