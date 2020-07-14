TV Ratings: ‘Snowpiercer’ Finale Almost Matches Strong Premiere

The season 1 finale of “Snowpiercer” ploughed its way to strong numbers on Sunday night.

A total of 3.2 million viewers tuned in for the two-hour finale, which almost matches the 3.3 million who watched the premiere three months ago. In the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, the finale delivered 442,000 viewers, which represents roughly a 27% drop from the premiere. The show’s premiere was the largest debut for a TNT show since “The Alienist” in 2018.

According to TNT, “Snowpiercer” has reached more than 30 million viewers to date across all its linear and digital platforms. The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Kate McGuinness, Leena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. A teaser for season 2, which was released shortly after the finale, revealed that Sean Bean is joining the cast in a key role.

The show was pick up for a second season way ahead of its premiere back in May 2019, when it was still in the middle of its lengthy development and network limbo. Back then, it was scheduled to be a TBS original, before moving to its final TNT home.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, she show centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. The series based on the acclaimed graphic novel series and the film by “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

It is produced by Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, along with Korean company CJ Entertainment, which produced the original film.

Executive producers on the series are Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.