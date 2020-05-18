TV Ratings: ‘Snowpiercer’ Series Premiere Ploughs Its Way to 3.3 Million Viewers

After years of development and network limbo, the series adaptation of “Snowpiercer” finally premiered on TNT last night, ploughing its way to solid viewership numbers in the process.

The show debuted to 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS, among them 607,000 tuned in to the 9 p.m. telecast who were in the key 18-49 demographic. That represents the largest debut for a TNT show since “The Alienist” in 2018. Adding an encore, the series premiere tallied almost exactly 1 million viewers in the demo.

“Snowpiercer” stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Kate McGuinness, Leena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, she show centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. The series based on the acclaimed graphic novel series and the film by “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, along with Korean company CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

In his mixed review of the show, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario said the series feels “deeply familiar” and doesn’t quite solve the problems that the film had.

“For a show that organizes itself around a blunt metaphor, here’s another: It’s revealing how little, and rarely, ‘Snowpiercer’ really feels set on a train. One never senses the jostling movement of wheels over tracks: For all the promise of the thrill of a disruption, it’s gliding a bit too easily,” D’Addario wrote.