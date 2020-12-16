Snoop Dogg Partners With TBS on Virtual New Year’s Eve Special Ahead of ‘Go-Big Show’ Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Snoop Dogg and the upcoming TBS talent competition series “Go-Big Show” have partnered to present a virtual New Year’s Eve special, Variety has learned exclusively.

The celebration will be livestreamed from Snoop’s Compound on Dec. 31 beginning at 11 p.m. ET. The special will also feature Snoop’s “Go-Big Show” co-talent Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes and more. The special comes ahead of the “Go-Big Show” premiere on TBS on Jan. 7

Production of the special will follow Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. In support of the event, TBS will also make a donation to the Snoop Youth Football League.

“I’m ready to get it crackin’ with my friends from the ‘Go-Big Show’ and TBS for a New Year’s Eve get together to break in 2021,” Snoop Dogg said. “One thing’s for certain and two thing’s for sure, there ain’t no New Year’s Eve party like a Snoop Dogg party!”

Viewers will tune in as Snoop and his guests roast this universally hated year and dance into 2021, featuring music by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck. The program will also include a special sword-swallowing stunt performed by “Go-Big Show” contestant Andrew Stanton.

Additionally, virtual party attendees will get a front row seat to tour Snoop’s Compound, including his basketball court, recording studio, enticing Doggyland casino and arcade room. The special will also include visits from Snoop’s illustrious friends who will drop by to participate in impromptu performances and other acts.

“Go-Big Show” is hosted by Kreischer with celebrity judges Snoop, Dawson, Nettles and Rhodes. The series was produced at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff operated under coronavirus safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production.