‘SNL’ Brings Back Morgan Wallen After Cancellation, Timothee Chalamet to Make Hosting Debut

“Saturday Night Live” is giving country singer Morgan Wallen a second chance.

The sketch comedy show has slated Wallen as the musical guest for Dec. 5, with host Jason Bateman after canceling his scheduled October appearance after videos surfaced of Wallen partying and kissing fans without a mask, an apparent breach of “SNL” COVID-19 safety protocols.

NBC announced the “SNL” slate for the last three shows of the year, with Timothee Chalamet set to host on Dec. 12, alongside musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa are slated to take the “SNL” stage on Dec. 19.