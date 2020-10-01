‘Saturday Night Live’ Releases First Look at Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Impression

“Saturday Night Live” shared a clip of Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph transforming into former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, respectively, on Thursday.

NBC’s sketch comedy show, which returns for season 46 on Saturday, has a long history of humorous depictions of political figures played by notable actors and comedians, and this year is no exception. With Election Day looming just over a month away, “SNL” released a trailer via Twitter, showing Carrey in his Biden costume for the first time — with the Vice Presidential nominee by his side, of course.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

In the 18-second clip, wigs are placed on Carrey and Rudolph before they suit up into their presidential wardrobes. A member of the crew can be seen in the background, wearing both a face mask and a face shield as she preps Rudolph’s hair to complete the transformation.

The initial announcement that Carrey would play the Democratic presidential candidate came in September. He becomes the most recent star to don the persona, following Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Biden earlier this year. Former “SNL” cast member Jason Sudeikis also portrayed an affable version of the presidential candidate in past seasons.

“SNL” has also added three new featured players — Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes — returning with one of the larger groups of “Not Ready for Prime-Time Players” in the recent history of the show.

Returning to studio production in New York’s Rockefeller Center, the live show will invite a limited audience for the upcoming season. The producers will also work closely with authorities to stay abreast of health and safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season premiere will be hosted by Chris Rock and feature musical performances from Megan Thee Stallion.