‘Smash’ Cast Will Reunite for Streamed Performance of ‘Bombshell in Concert’

The cast of NBC’s “Smash” is back for a one-night-only virtual performance of “Bombshell In Concert” on May 20 to raise money for The Actors Fund.

Five years ago, the cast performed “Bombshell in Concert” – based on the life of Marilyn Monroe – for a similar one night run in support of The Actors Fund that sold out on Broadway at the Minskoff Theater. Now, “Smash” celebrities will reunite and discuss the making of the television show which ended in 2013.

The special screening of “Bombshell In Concert” will be introduced by Renee Zellweger and during intermission Julie Klausner of “Difficult People” will host a live, virtual cast reunion. Actors Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor are scheduled to participate. Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron will produce the event, which serves as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron and to everyone in this generous cast and creative team,” said Tony Award winner and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell in a statement. “’Bombshell in Concert’ will be a wonderful evening to share this benefit night with fans far and wide, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country.”

“Bombshell” features a score from Tony and Grammy-award winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers on “Smash.” The event will stream on People’s website, PeopleTV, and the news source’s social media outlets at 8pm eastern time.