Skydance TV Inks First-Look Deal with Exile Content Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Skydance Television has struck an exclusive first-look deal with Exile Content Studio to develop and produce scripted English-language series, Variety has learned.

“We are very proud to partner with Exile Content Studio to bring its diverse array of Latinx-based content to our current development slate,” said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media president and chief creative officer. “Skydance shares Exile’s vision to amplify the voices of all creators and producers to bring their stories to global audiences, and to do so with a strategy focused on where entertainment is heading.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Skydance TV will have first considering of Exile’s English-language projects. The move marks Skydance Media’s continuing efforts to further exploit IP across various genres and platforms for an international audience; it already has a partnership with South Korea-based CJ ENM, the studio behind “Parasite,” and has long been working with China’s Tencent Holdings.

Skydance TV produces Netflix’s “Grace and Frnakie,” as well as “Altered Carbon,” “Condor,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Foundation” and “Jack Reacher,” among other series. Isaac Lee-led Exile, launched in late 2018, develops and produces Spanish and English content, including recent co-production “Todo Va A Estar Bien,” featuring Diego Luna as showrunner, as well as Real Madrid-focused “Sueño Real.”

“We are excited to have Skydance Television as a partner, to collaborate on new diverse stories of great resonance for a global captive audience that is increasingly looking for higher quality content options,” said Lee, chairman of Exile Content. “We are committed to developing impactful original content while leading the charge for diversity in entertainment in partnership with top-talent Latinx creators and strategic partners like Skydance.”