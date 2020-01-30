×
Bill Bost Named President of Skydance Television

Elaine Low

Bill Bost
CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Studio veteran Bill Bost has been upped from senior vice president to president of Skydance Television, where he will now oversee the department and its growing slate of broadcast, cable and streaming projects.

“Bill is an integral member of the Skydance executive team, and I’m thrilled to announce his well-deserved promotion,” said Dana Goldberg, Skydance chief creative officer, in a statement. “Beginning with ‘Grace and Frankie,’ Bill’s oversight and creative contributions to our slate of original television
series have been extraordinary. He’s an exceptional executive with strong industry relationships and an eye for fresh talent that will propel Skydance Television to even greater success.”

At Skydance, Bost has overseen the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin series “Grace and Frankie,” which was recently renewed for a seventh and final season on Netflix, as well as “Altered Carbon,” also on the streaming service. In his capacity as senior VP, the TV development exec — who once started as the executive assistant to Skydance founder David Ellison — also oversaw the forthcoming Apple TV Plus series “Foundation” and supervised multiple shows in development. Prior to his time at Skydance, Bost worked with Debra Martin Chase at Disney and curated a documentary collection for The Documentary Channel/Pivot.

“It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of Skydance from the beginning and I’m honored to be leading a team that creates great storytelling across all genres in television,” said Bost. “It’s an incredible time to be a content creator and I’m excited to continue to build on the TV studio’s success as we expand and develop our slate of premium series at this pivotal time.”

