Sky Studios to Produce TV Series by Italy’s Berlin Prize Winners D’Innocenzo Brothers (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo, who just scooped screenwriting honors at the Berlin Film Festival for their dark drama “Bad Tales,” are set for their first TV series that will also mark the first Italian original produced in-house under the Sky Studios banner.

Details are being kept under wraps of the new Sky Studios skein written and directed by the hot Italian directorial duo, who are twins, beyond that it will be “an investigative noir that will delve into the human soul in all its abysmal complexity,” they told Variety.

Sky Studios is the Comcast-owned pan-European pay-TV broadcaster’s dedicated production arm which has been ramping up production and currently has 52 scripted shows in production across Europe.

“Bad Tales,” which closely examines a small community of families living with their children in a suburb festering with toxic male sadism and adolescent rage, made a splash in Berlin as a more mature followup to their debut “Boys Cry,” which had also scored kudos following a 2018 Berlin Panorama launch.

The D’Innocenzo’s show for Sky Studios is not the previously announced TV series that the brothers had in the pipeline for ITV-owned production company Cattleya centered around a present-day exorcist. The status of that show remains uncertain, though Cattleya recently confirmed that the project is still in play.

The young Italian duo also have their third feature film in the pipeline with their regular producers Pepito Productions. But the Sky Studios TV show will be their next project to go into production.

Shooting on the still-untitled D’Innocenzo’s show for Sky Studios is expected to start in 2021, produced internally by Sky Italia Head of Original Productions Nils Hartmann and his team.

Sky Italia EVP Programming Nicola Maccanico in a statement said he was proud to produce the D’Innocenzo’s first TV series and to be producting a show “for the first time in-house in Italy with Sky Studios.”

Maccanico also noted that Vision Distribution, the local theatrical distributor set up by Sky Italia and several top Italian production players, is the Italian distributor of “Bad Tales,” which is currently set for release in Italian cinemas on April 16.

“The ecosystem we have built to increase our ability to interact with Italian talents is working, and the synergy between Sky’s original productions and our film distribution confirms this,” Maccanico noted.

The D’Innocenzo brothers praised Sky Studios for sharing “our attention to details, courage and narrative ambition.”

“The series that we will create together is going to strongly reflect this common need to look at the world through unprecedented and unexpected perspectives,” they said.