Sky Sets Launch Date for New Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature Channels

Comcast-owned pay-TV broadcaster Sky is to launch its new factual channels, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, on May 27.

The two new channels will launch alongside Sky History, a co-branded venture between Sky and A+E Networks that was previously known as History.

Sky announced its intention to launch the new channels back in January. They will be available to Sky customers through linear and on demand. They will also launch on Sky’s streaming platform Now TV as part of the Now TV Entertainment Pass.

Sky Documentaries is billing itself as the home of “world-class, real life stories from award-winning filmmakers,” including HBO, Showtime and Hulu exclusives and new Sky original documentaries.

The channel will house 100 on-demand titles, with a mix of feature docs and series. These include Hillary Clinton biopic “Hillary,” which Variety revealed to have been picked up by Sky out of the Sundance Film Festival.

Also included are gaming scam story “McMillions,” Muhammad Ali tale “Ali Vs Cavett,” pop biopic “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” and “The Plastic Nile,” a look at the effect of plastic pollution on the world’s longest river.

Sky Nature will feature Sky original series “Wild Animal Babies,” Sky’s existing David Attenborough collection, and will also be the home of Blue Ant streamer Love Nature 4K’s programming in the U.K., with shows including “Gangs of Lemur Island,” “Africa’s Underwater Wonders,” and “Mysteries of the Mekong.”

Sky History’s slate includes the William Shatner-fronted “The UnXplained,” as well as “Ancient Superstructures,” “Secret Wars Uncovered,” and “Washington,” produced by historian Doris Kearns Godwin and narrated by actor Jeff Daniels.