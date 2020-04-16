Sky Donates $624,000 to U.K.’s Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund

Comcast-owned pay-TV broadcaster Sky is to donate £500,000 ($624,000) to the emergency relief fund recently established to support the U.K.’s creative community in the wake of Covid-19.

The donation to the new Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund, set up by the Film and TV Charity in partnership with the BFI, adds to initial donations of £2.5 million ($3.1 million) from Netflix, the BFI, BBC Studios, BBC Content, WarnerMedia and several private donors.

The fund is providing grants to the many thousands of workers and freelancers who have been affected by the suspension of productions across the U.K.

It opened for applications last week, amid research that showed that 93% of industry freelancers are no longer working due to the coronavirus crisis.

The fund is making one-off grants of between £500 ($624) and £2,500 ($3,120) based on need.

Sky has made a number of commitments to help during the coronavirus crisis including supporting NHS frontline staff with unlimited access to data and calls.

Sky Group chief executive Jeremy Darroch has said he will also donate 100% of his salary to Covid-19-related charities for the duration of the crisis.

Sky joined the Film and TV Charity’s Taskforce on Mental Health at the beginning of the year.

Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios, said: “At this incredibly difficult time, it’s important that we do all we can to support our most needy freelance colleagues and we hope that this donation will help to alleviate some of the immediate financial challenges many of them are facing over the coming weeks and months.”

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of The Film and TV Charity, said: “Sky’s support is a fantastic boost to the Emergency Relief Fund that will make a huge difference to many.”